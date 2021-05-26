Why Minnesota Is One Of The Best State’s For Millennials

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of people hospitalized in Minnesota due to COVID-19 has dropped below 200 for the first time since last summer. The most recent statistics from the State Health Department show 192 people are currently hospitalized for treatment because of the new viral infection. The last time that number has been this low was early August of last year. 54 of the current COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care. That is the lowest number of ICU beds filled by COVID-19 patients since March 8th when the overall hospitalization total was above 250.