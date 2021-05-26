Why Minnesota Is One Of The Best State’s For Millennials
Millennials. A word that has plenty of negative stereotypes, yet marketers love them. Millennials just might be one of the most popular and yet non-popular generations. They (or I guess we? I am a Millenial after all) are popular with marketers because they are the largest generation right now with a population of around 80 million. With a population of that size, the Millenial generation will have a big influence on our culture.kfilradio.com