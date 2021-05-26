Cancel
Impact to Host Partnerships Experience 2021 to Educate Marketers on the Growing Partnerships Industry

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact, the global leader in partnership automation, announced that it will host Partnerships Experience 2021 (PX 2021), a first-of-its-kind virtual event designed to arm attendees with the knowledge, motivation and connections to create productive partnerships. PX 2021 will take place June 2-25, 2021 and will gather brands, publishers, and influencers to learn about the burgeoning partnerships ecosystem, network, and ultimately, create new partnerships.

martechseries.com
