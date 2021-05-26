Cancel
High Schools: Mission accomplished for Hopkinton girls’ track & field team

Cover picture for the articleThis was the one title that had eluded the Hopkinton girls. The core group of this year’s Hopkinton track and field team had won titles on the cross country and Nordic ski trails, but never on the track. But this year’s team had the right combination of pieces to put it all together.

Several local athletes competed for the University of New Hampshire track and field team at this weekend’s New England Outdoor Championships. Newbury resident and Kearsarge graduate Zach Astle won three medals, two silvers in the hammer throw and shot put, and a bronze in the discus. Concord’ Aidan O’Hern won a silver in the 1,500 meters. The UNH men finished fifth at the New England Championships after finishing fourth in the America East Conference Championships two weeks ago. Concord’s Michaella Conery finished sixth in the 1,500 meters and Penacook’s Emma York finished 13th, helping the Wildcats finish third as a team. The UNH women placed second at the America East Conference Championships. Elsewhere in UNH track and field, Concord’s James Wilkes finished fourth at the IC4A/ECAC championships.