High Schools: Mission accomplished for Hopkinton girls’ track & field team

Several local athletes competed for the University of New Hampshire track and field team at this weekend’s New England Outdoor Championships. Newbury resident and Kearsarge graduate Zach Astle won three medals, two silvers in the hammer throw and shot put, and a bronze in the discus. Concord’ Aidan O’Hern won a silver in the 1,500 meters. The UNH men finished fifth at the New England Championships after finishing fourth in the America East Conference Championships two weeks ago. Concord’s Michaella Conery finished sixth in the 1,500 meters and Penacook’s Emma York finished 13th, helping the Wildcats finish third as a team. The UNH women placed second at the America East Conference Championships. Elsewhere in UNH track and field, Concord’s James Wilkes finished fourth at the IC4A/ECAC championships.