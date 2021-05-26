Cancel
Washington State

City of Washington Looking To Implement Noise Ordinance

By Madeline Sievers
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA noise ordinance in an area city is expected to be implemented soon. Washington City Attorney Tim Dant is putting the final touches on the ordinance which will be up for final approval in two weeks. The Washington City Council discussed the issue at length at their regular meeting this...

