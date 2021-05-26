Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former NFL coach, deputies help save landscaper trapped underwater for 5 minutes

By Erin O'Brien
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fVK1_0aC57sEZ00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Collier County landscaper is alive thanks to Bruce Coslet, a former NFL head coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets.

First responders helped revive a 51-year-old lawn maintenance worker who nearly drowned in a Naples lake on Tuesday morning, according to Collier County deputies.

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a near-drowning in a lake off of Ivy Point Court in Pelican Marsh.

Witnesses said that the worker was cutting grass on a steep incline when the mower tipped over into the lake, trapping the man underwater. Coslet and his neighbor tried to pull him from the water but weren’t able to.

A man called 911 pleading for deputies to help save the man before passing the phone off and rushing to help himself.

“My husband’s running over to help two women to see if they can get the tractor off of him, he’s underneath and I don’t know if he’s in the water,” the caller’s wife said. “They can’t lift it, they can’t lift it, it’s a big tractor and it’s turned completely upside down and he is under it.”

When CCSO’s Cpl. Pierre Richard Jean arrived, he was able to help Coslet and his neighbor lift the mower off the worker, take his seatbelt off and bring the man to safety.

The worker didn’t have a pulse and was not breathing when he was removed from the lake, deputies said. He had been underwater for at least five minutes.

Cpl. Jean, Cpl. David Donzanti and Cpl. James Kleinheinz performed CPR on the man who began breathing and regained a pulse by the time paramedics got to the scene.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover, doctors said.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trapping#American Football#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Fla#The Cincinnati Bengals#Point Court#Pelican Marsh#Ccso#Cpr#New York Jets#Collier County Deputies#Man#Grass#Lake#Cpl Jean#Husband#Naples#Responders#Lawn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Law Enforcementabc17news.com

Deputy drowns trying to save swimmer in distress

FORT MORGAN, Alabama (WALA) — A Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy died Sunday night after he went into the water to save three swimmers in distress. A law enforcement source told FOX10 News two deputies were patrolling the area when they spotted the swimmers in trouble in the Gulf. According to...
Terrell, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Texas Boy Helps Save Trapped Puppy

A 7th grade Terrell student helped rescue a puppy that was trapped in a ditch. Caden Warnock was on his way home from Furlough Middle School when he noticed a dog trapped in a drainage ditch. He called animal control services to alert them of the scared and stressed animal.
Collier County, FLUSA Today

Former Jets head coach helps save man from drowning

Former Jets head coach Bruce Coslet was among a group of people who helped pull a man out of a lake after he was trapped under a lawnmower in Collier County, Florida this week. The man had been cutting grass on a steep incline Tuesday when the mower fell on...
Ottawa County, OHSandusky Register

Deputy helps baby deer

PORTAGE TWP. — When a baby deer got separated from its mother, an Ottawa County sheriff’s deputy stopped to help. It happened Tuesday morning on State Road just east of Plasterbed Road, according to Sheriff Steve Levorchick. Deputy Marc Nye, a 17-year member of the sheriff’s office, was driving when...
Naples, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples woman arrested after fighting in apartment parking lot

NAPLES, Fla.– Collier County deputies responded to a fight at a Naples apartment complex on Monday. When law enforcement arrived to Oasis Apartments they discovered 12 people causing a disturbance in the parking lot. Jordan Eggleston was screaming and cursing at neighbors and deputies. Officials said she was upset because she could not find her phone.
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Missing Collier teen seen with man at Fort Myers Publix

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County deputies are searching for a missing teen last seen at a Fort Myers Publix with an unidentified man. Daisy DeGuzman, 17, recently dyed her hair based on new surveillance photos, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. She was seen inside a Fort Myers Publix with a man, and they were seen leaving in a white SUV.