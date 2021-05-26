Nicollet County Extension: How to deal with Creeping Charlie

Here we are in June already. I am at a loss as to figure out why the winter months of January and February seem to drag on and then comes May and June and boom! Just like that we are into summer. Allow me to quote my favorite garden author Gertrude Jekyll (1843 - 1932) when she says June is “… the time of perfect young summer, the fulfillment of the promise of earlier, and with as yet no sign to remind one that its fresh young beauty will ever fade….”