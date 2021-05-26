Nicollet County Extension: How to deal with Creeping Charlie
Creeping Charlie (Glechoma hederacea) is consistently a troublesome weed, though some homeowners have come to tolerate it, because it attracts and provides food for pollinators (one of its few redeeming qualities). Also called ground ivy, Creeping Charlie is part of the Mint family and like other mint species, it spreads on top of the soil via stolons or surface roots. Creeping Charlie has the ability to regrow from very small pieces of vegetation left behind in the soil after removal, making management and eradication all the more difficult.www.southernminn.com