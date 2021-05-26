Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nicollet County, MN

Nicollet County Extension: How to deal with Creeping Charlie

By Becky Asleson
southernminn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreeping Charlie (Glechoma hederacea) is consistently a troublesome weed, though some homeowners have come to tolerate it, because it attracts and provides food for pollinators (one of its few redeeming qualities). Also called ground ivy, Creeping Charlie is part of the Mint family and like other mint species, it spreads on top of the soil via stolons or surface roots. Creeping Charlie has the ability to regrow from very small pieces of vegetation left behind in the soil after removal, making management and eradication all the more difficult.

www.southernminn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nicollet County, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Nicollet County, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Care#Herbicides#Lawn Grass#Perennial Flowers#How To Deal#Green Grass#Grass Roots#Plant Roots#Garden Plants#Flowers And Plants#Triclopyr#Weeds#Vegetation#Typical Lawn Grasses#Grass Varieties#Surface Roots#Moist Soils#Removal#Healthy Lawns#Shady Locations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Los Angeles County, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

What to do if you find scale on a fruit tree

Q: I just bought a cherry tree and found it has red shiny spots on most of its leaf stems. I sprayed with a fungicide but see no result, those spots look permanent. Are they OK? Is there some treatment I should do?. A: Scale insects are commonly found on...
Gardeningwilliamspioneer.com

Gardener’s Corner: Drought and your garden, irrigation

Practicing efficient irrigation is essential during periods of drought. Here are some best practices that should be followed to help increase water efficiency. Drip irrigation systems are ideal for home gardens and can reduce water usage by 50%! Drip irrigation systems are relatively easy and inexpensive to set up and can be attached to timers for ease and to ensure plants are watered at the optimal time of the day. Drip irrigation applies just the right amount of water to only the plants that need it without overspray or runoff.
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

6 Effective and Natural Tips for Keeping Squirrels Out of the Garden

With all their acrobatic hijinks, cute features, and almost humanlike behaviors, squirrels certainly make for an entertaining backyard visitors. Gardeners might beg to differ with all of that, however. Squirrels are known to dig up garden beds looking for bulbs, eat all the best fruit off the vine, and nibble on leaves and flowers — so it;s no wonder that so many gardeners hate them. So how does a gardener keep squirrels out of their garden?
Milwaukee, WIwuwm.com

How Companion Planting Can Improve Your Garden’s Health

If you’re a gardener in the city of Milwaukee, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Venice Williams. She’s the executive director of Alice’s Garden and a strong advocate for urban agriculture. Through her work, she’s created a community dedicated to the health and benefits of organic gardening. Now, she’s...
Gardeningtheberkshireedge.com

GARDENER’S CHECKLIST: week of June 10, 2021

* Look for leaf rollers on hydrangea, roses, and other shrubs. Though it sounds like a device used to smooth wrinkles from leaves, a leaf roller is actually an insect. It is a small caterpillar that tends to roll a leaf around itself while it feeds on that leaf. The insect can also feed on flower buds. The caterpillars can be removed by hand or may be managed with applications of B.t., a biological insecticide.
AgricultureAnniston Star

Extension News: Let's discuss Blossom-end rot

Question: I am having trouble with my tomatoes. I have noticed brown spots near the base of the fruit. They start out small but continue to increase in size. What is this disease and how can I get rid of it?. Answer: Well, if it is any consolation, you are...
Gardeningruralsprout.com

How To Completely Remove a Tree Stump By Hand

Removing a tree stump makes for a great weekend project – outdoor exercise combined with a profound lesson on how different trees grow different roots. Does your tree have a taproot or fibrous roots? You may need to dig to find out. To remove small to medium-sized tree stumps, all...
Lifestyleairdrietoday.com

Airdrie plant shop offers community plant swap

An Airdrie plant shop is offering free plant-cuttings to novice and experienced horticulturalists this summer as part of its take-a-plant, leave-a-plant concept wall. Ang Lutz, the owner of Sweet joan.co, said the idea had been percolating in her mind for some time, but it wasn’t until this year she was finally able to make it happen. She opened up her tropical plant shop in Kings Heights last March, and before long, her plant obsession had blossomed into a viable business.
Gardeningmgnv.org

Indoor Houseplants Become Outdoor Plants for the Summer

At the end of a long winter indoors, houseplants often become spindly and tired-looking. You can renew your plants by moving them outdoors for the summer. Finding the right spot for their “summer vacation” is key. Moving houseplants outdoors requires the plants to acclimate to their new environment. Be patient,...
Eugene, OReugeneweekly.com

Best Potted Plants (For) Ever

Most gardeners know that when it comes to container gardening, large pots are best: for the plants, for the caregiver and for visual impact. Nice ones are expensive, but even one big pot, grouped with smaller ones, can make an imposing arrangement. And you can offset the cost of that big, beautiful pot by planting it with something that will last through many seasons.
Gardeningdengarden.com

How to Prevent Foundation Cracks by Watering Your Basement

As a realtor, I know which things scare homeowners the most. You'll want to figure out if your foundation is needing water. If you see a gap between the dirt and the foundation, then your soil has pulled away from the house. By watering it, you'll allow it to expand again and provide more support for your foundation.
Animalsthesungazette.com

Nematodes in the Garden

Sometimes it feels like you just can’t win. Even though your vegetable garden was planted on time, the soil prepared, and you are watering it carefully, the vegetables are wilting. They may not be producing enough, be off color or have stunted growth. You may have nematodes. You won’t see...
AgricultureNOLA.com

Garden Advice: With peppers and tomatoes, problems aren't always fixable - it's just the weather

I've read that phosphorus promotes blossom and fruit production. I use 5-24-24 or 8-8-8 when I prepare beds as recommended by the LSU AgCenter. Here's my question: The fruit production of tomatoes and bell peppers begins to decline both in number and in size as the plants get older. If I were to apply phosphorus now, would that help keep the fruit production and size up to par? — Jason Guillot.
Gardeningtillamookheadlightherald.com

Gardening Matters: Mulch versus compost

Here we are in June already. I am at a loss as to figure out why the winter months of January and February seem to drag on and then comes May and June and boom! Just like that we are into summer. Allow me to quote my favorite garden author Gertrude Jekyll (1843 - 1932) when she says June is “… the time of perfect young summer, the fulfillment of the promise of earlier, and with as yet no sign to remind one that its fresh young beauty will ever fade….”
Jasper, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Extension Corner: How to effectively wash produce

It’s the time of year when farmers markets are bustling with consumers. While still practicing safety protocols, you can now visit the market to get farm fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, jams, jellies, and baked goods. The Jasper Farmer’s Market is open on the Jasper Square on Tuesday mornings for 10 am to 1 pm and Friday afternoons from 1 pm until 5 pm.
Gardeningmacaronikid.com

Easy-Care Indoor Plants for Kids to Care For

Teaching children about how plants grow should be not only educational, but fun, as well! Kids and dirt go hand in hand, so what better way to let them witness plant life, first hand, than letting them get their hands dirty with some easy-to-grow indoor plants!. No mom wants something...
Nicollet County, MNsouthernminn.com

Nicollet County to provide Johnson & Johnson shot

Nicollet County Public Health will be at Patrick’s On Third with an opportunity for a COVID-19 vaccination shot on Tuesday, June 8 from 4–5:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for a Johnson & Johnson one shot vaccine. Pre-registration is not required; individuals ages 18+ are eligible for the vaccination. Questions?...