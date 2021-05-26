Pantheon Now Open To Members 24/7

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for so many, but some people in our surrounding communities have truly helped us all get through this difficult time. Now you have a chance to nominate someone who went above and beyond during the pandemic to make a difference. This station, along with T-Mobile, would like to honor some outstanding community members from Grant, Luna, and/or Hidalgo Counties. To nominate a community member, please complete the short nomination form found at silvercityradio.com. This person can be a volunteer or a person who in their job has gone above a beyond to help others this past year. Recipients of the “T-Mobile Community Member Spotlight” who are selected will receive a $100, plus an award plaque, and a pizza party. Nomination period is open through June 8th. Go to SilverCityRadio.com to nominate that special someone! Spotlight is Sponsored by T-Mobile and Silver City Radio-KNFT-FM 102.9, KNFT-AM 950, KSCQ 92.9, and KPSA 97.9.