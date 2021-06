Last year was strange, to say the least. Nobody in the modern era has gone through a worldwide pandemic like what we experienced over the past 12 months or so. People stayed home. Virtually no one traveled. Energy usage, at least oil energy, plummeted. However, even the pandemic crushed the worldwide economy, somehow natural gas usage for both electric power generation and for exports in the United States reached new record highs, despite natgas production going down by 2%.