The Strategist Guide to Buying From Anker
A version of this story originally appeared on the Strategist U.S. If you’ve ever charged a device, nearly any device, you’ve probably heard of the Anker brand. The company makes some of the best power banks and chargers we’ve ever used. It makes a lot of other things too, including power strips, docking stations, and speakers. When you shop as regularly as we do, you learn that many brands just do some things better than they do other things. Anker is one of those brands, with a massive inventory of exceptional products that have been consistently recommended throughout the Strategist by former tech columnist David Pogue, Megababe founder Katie Sturino, and more. To help you find the best that Anker has to offer, we collected the most-praised products we’ve written about, from Anker’s affordable portable speaker to its sturdy ten-foot cable.www.thestrategist.co.uk