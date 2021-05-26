Cancel
Rock Springs, WY

Sweetwater Memorial Outpatient Lab Hours Change

By press release
sweetwaternow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK SPRINGS — Outpatient medical laboratory testing at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will see some changes at the beginning of June. The outpatient lab, temporarily housed in the MHSC Foundation offices, will no longer be open on weekends. It will continue to offer weekday services from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It continues to offer full admission services, along with blood draws and collections for other medical laboratory tests, said Laboratory Director Mary Fischer.

