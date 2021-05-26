Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Seth Rogen Has a Completely Reasonable Opinion About "Cancel Culture"

By Bonnie Stiernberg
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIn recent months, we’ve seen a slew of comedians complaining that “cancel culture” is destroying their craft. But we finally have someone with a reasonable opinion on the matter weighing in, thanks to a recent appearance by Seth Rogen on Good Morning Britain. Rogen, who was on the show to...

www.myjournalcourier.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
James Franco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times#Insidehook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesSmirs Interior News

Vase made by Seth Rogen sells for $12,000 at Vancouver auction

B.C.-born comedian, actor Seth Rogen has a new pot habit and it’s paying off. Rogen’s orange sculpture was sold for $7,000 above Vancouver Art Gallery’s initial estimation at a Heffel Fine Art auction Tuesday (June 15). Entitled “untitled,” Rogen completed the $12,000 work at his home studio in Los Angeles....
CelebritiesComplex

Watch Seth Rogen Convince Conan to Take a Hit of His Joint During Final Week of Show

Viewers were treated with a “genuinely unplanned” weed moment on Tuesday night’s Conan. As one of the TBS show’s final guests before Conan O’Brien begins work on a new HBO Max series, Seth Rogen—fresh off the U.S. launch of his multifaceted Houseplant company—was on hand to seemingly save the host from not enjoying an impending period of downtime. As Conan explained, he’s not the type of person who’s typically capable of savoring time away from his work.
Books & Literatureinterviewmagazine.com

Quinta Brunson and Seth Rogen on the Agony of Writing Books

Quinta Brunson, an early pioneer of internet virality and queen of the web-tailored comedy show, is embracing a new medium—or rather, the oldest one there is. With the release of She Memes Well, a book of lighthearted and gripping essays that stare down all sides of the media world and interrogate Brunson’s place within it, the 31-year-old comedian has given us yet another reason to entrust her with our limited attention spans. The book charts her (relatively speedy) journey from West Philly comedy nerd to star of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, and traces the tensions between her successes as a producer at Buzzfeed and the struggle to reconcile with depression and family trauma, offering readers a glimpse behind the curtain of one contemporary comedy’s most dynamic minds. But how hard is it to transition from Instagram Stories to hardcover tomes? Below, the girl who launched a thousand memes tells Seth Rogen about her love-hate relationship with the writing process.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Busy Philipps Opens Up About James Franco and Seth Rogen Creative Split After Misconduct Allegations

Seth Rogen made headlines in May when he confirmed he has no plans to work with James Franco again following myriad allegations of sexual misconduct against his “Freaks and Geeks” co-star and frequent collaborator. Busy Philipps, on the press circuit now for her Peacock series “Girls5eva” and also a co-star on the beloved “Freaks and Geeks,” recently addressed the split between Franco and Rogen on The Daily Beast’s “The Last Laugh” podcast.
CelebritiesMy Clallam County

Busy Philipps admits she “was surprised” Seth Rogen stopped working with James Franco

Busy Philipps has broken her silence about her Freaks and Geeks costars Seth Rogen and James Franco ending their decades-long friendship. Philipps said she found it “interesting” Rogen stopped working with Franco, who has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct and on-set abuse. During a recent interview with The Last Laugh podcast, she explained, “They were super-close and they had a very tight relationship.”
CelebritiesPosted by
InsideHook

Of Course Kevin Hart Is Upset About Cancel Culture

In recent months, we’ve heard everyone from Seth Rogen to Billy Crystal weigh in on “cancel culture” and the ways they believe (or don’t believe) it to have impacted the world of comedy. Now Kevin Hart has chimed in on the issue, telling The Times of London that he thinks his stand-up is being hindered by fear of backlash.
MoviesInternational Business Times

Kevin Hart Talks About Cancel Culture While Promoting Netflix's 'Fatherhood'

Kevin Hart said comedians just want people to laugh. His new film, "Fatherhood," will release this Friday. Kevin Hart has opened up about one of the hot topics in Hollywood – "cancel culture." The stand-up comedian on Sunday said even he had been canceled 3-4 times previously. Speaking with The...
CelebritiesDeadline

Conan O’Brien Smokes Up With Seth Rogen As His Time With TBS Late-Night Show Winds Down

On Tuesday’s episode of Conan, Conan O’Brien sought some life advice from actor-producer Seth Rogen. “You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centered, like you know who you are,” the late-night host observed. “I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly—I’m not even kidding—I don’t really know what to do with downtime.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Busy Philipps talks being shielded from "insidious" criticism on Freaks and Geeks and the dissolution of Seth Rogen and James Franco's friendship

Philipps was 19 when she landed the role of Kim Kelly on Freaks and Geeks in 1999, the same year her fictional Girls5eva group's song “Famous 5eva” hit the top of the charts. Philipps recalled creator Paul Feig and executive producer Judd Apatow shielding her and Linda Cardellini from negative comments about their looks. In fact, Philipps didn't realize how shielded she was until she landed on Dawson's Creek. "I mean, when I got on Dawson’s Creek, there was this whole discussion about the moles on my neck and my face," she says. "And they tried to cover them with makeup. It was a directive from the network. I guess they found them offensive. My skin offended them. But it was so wild to me. So that messaging wasn’t really coming from within the house on Freaks and Geeks necessarily, but it certainly was always just there and it was understood by anyone who was paying attention." Philipps also discussed the sexual misconduct allegations against Franco coming one year after she revealed in her memoir that he physically assaulted her on the Freaks and Geeks set, apologizing years later. Recently, Rogen said he stopped working with Franco. "I have to say, I mean, it’s interesting," she said. "They were super close and they had a very tight relationship. And so I don’t have any information. I mean, I’m going to say something now, whatever—Seth is married to a very f*cking smart woman." She added: "I guess I was surprised. Although, to be honest with you, I haven’t spent my days doing deep dives into what it all was. I didn’t work with James past age 20, so I can only speak to the horrible behavior I experienced."
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Seth Rogen Looks Nearly Unrecognizable With A Mullet In New Pics On The Set Of ‘Pam & Tommy’

Seth Rogen was completely in character on the set of ‘Pam & Tommy’ in Van Nuys on Thursday. See the actor in his full costume as Rand Gauthier!. Seth Rogen was ready to roll on Thursday, June 3, when he was spotted heading to set in Van Nuys, CA, to film more scenes on the upcoming mini-series Pam & Tommy. The actor, 39, was in full ’90s garb, wearing a pair of belted light blue jeans, a long-sleeve, patterned polo shirt, and a mullet. As it would happen, this isn’t the first time that fans have gotten a look at Seth on the set of the Hulu mini-series.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Kevin Hart talks cancel culture following his 2019 Oscars hosting scandal: ‘It’s about growth’

Kevin Hart spoke out against cancel culture, highlighting his own experience in getting backlash for past material. Hart previously stepped down as host of the Oscars in 2019 after old tweets and stand-up bits came under renewed scrutiny. He had already apologized for the content years prior and issued another apology at the time. However, he ultimately decided to step down as host on principle.
TV SeriesPopculture

Busy Phillips on How 'Freaks and Geeks' Creators Protected Her to Start Her Career

Since the beginning of the Me Too movement, there has been a lot of discussion about how Hollywood treats women in the industry. In a new interview on The Daily Beast‘s The Last Laugh podcast, actress Busy Philipps opened up about her start on the cult classic show Freaks and Geeks and how she thinks the creator Paul Feig and executive producer Judd Apatow protected her and the other actresses on the show. While she explained that there was plenty of negative pressure, the "messaging wasn’t really coming from within the house," Philipps explained to host Matt Wilstein. "It was more really the industry at large."
CelebritiesVulture

Watch Conan Get High With (Who Else?) Seth Rogen

With Conan O’Brien’s schedule clearing up after his final show on June 24, Seth Rogen has a very on-brand suggestion for what he should fill it with: clouds of smoke. The Martha Stewart of comedy and owner of Houseplant cannabis even brought his own joint along to Conan on Tuesday, eagerly offering it up to the admittedly high-strung host. “This is how lame I am: For a second I thought, ‘He brought a birthday candle?’” Conan takes a sniff. “That is no birthday candle.” After attempting to light the back — “120 people [going], ‘Other way! Other way!’” Andy Richter chimes in — Conan takes a hit to the chest and passes it around. “I’m so happy with what just happened,” Rogen giggles. You trying to cyphe? Watch them smoke weed with no employment consequences above.