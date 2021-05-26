Cancel
Man finds 2.2-carat diamond in quest for custom engagement ring

By Debra Dolan
live5news.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - A one-of-a-kind engagement ring doesn’t get much more personalized than this. Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to collect gemstones for a customized ring for his bride-to-be. It took him five years to find enough gold around his home...

