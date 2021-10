AppHealthCare's COVID update from Friday October 8 shows Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties continue to be listed as High Transmission Counties. In Watauga, the number of new cases and the positivity rate of testing were both higher last week. Out of the seven clusters being monitored in Watauga, there were only two cases at the Cottages of Boone and 2 at the Standard. Watauga county is at 56% either fully or partially vaccinated.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO