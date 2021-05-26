CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marty Necas’s Beautiful Wraparound Saved The Hurricanes

By Lauren Theisen
defector.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Hurricanes were in some real trouble Tuesday night. Having lost their last two games to lower-seeded Nashville in double overtime, they were in imminent danger of going down 3-2 in the series, as the scoreboard in Game 5 read 2-1, Preds, with under eight minutes to go in the third. But then Martin Necas—a decent young scorer who’s often overshadowed by the Canes’ exciting core talents—pulled a gorgeous trick out of his bag to tie the game, and suddenly it felt like everything was going to be all right.

