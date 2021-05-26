Glasnow: 'Takes were different' in weird start vs. Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow believes something wasn't right Friday when the Toronto Blue Jays roughed him up in his most recent start. "I don't know; I definitely think about it," said Glasnow, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm not quite sure. I think you'd have to ask the Blue Jays what was going on. It was definitely a weird start for me. It was definitely strange. I think I had some decent swing-and-miss stuff. I think that the takes were different."