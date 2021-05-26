Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ben Rector Didn't Expect Fans To Love His Shania Twain Cover

Posted by 
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Rector recently released a new song "Range Rover" and he appeared on the last season of American Idol. He stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to perform the new song as well as talk about getting to tour again. Rector isn't a country artist, but he definitely dabbles in...

bobbybones.iheart.com
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Winwood
Person
Devin Dawson
Person
Shania Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammond Organ#New Music#Good Music#Mad Love#Shania Twain Cover#American Idol#Song#Talk#Wedding#Close Friends#Range Rover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesatchisonglobenow.com

Shania Twain: I want to my fans proud

Shania Twain wants to make her fans “proud”. The ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ hitmaker has vowed to release “the best album” she has “ever made” later this year, and wants her career to be something her fans can look at with pride. Making her promise on the latest...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Ben Rector Shares Inspiration Behind “Range Rover” on ‘Pitch List’

Singer/songwriter Ben Rector joins Chris Lindsey’s Pitch List Podcast to talk all things from songwriting advice to the story behind his newest song, “Range Rover,” which features one of his musical idols, Steve Winwood. As far as how Rector is able to consistently churn out hits for artists like Lady...
Las Vegas, NVHello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir in new photo

Shania Twain shared exciting news on Instagram recently but it was her appearance which sparked a major reaction. The country music star thrilled fans when she announced tickets for her new Las Vegas residency had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media in...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Shania Twain's rare glimpses into breathtaking Lake Geneva home

Singer Shania Twain has an impressive collection of properties, in The Bahamas, Canada, Las Vegas and Switzerland, and it is the latter where she spends most of her time. While the star likes to keep her private and family life quite personal, her fans have been given small glimpses into her home.
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Shania Twain has major goals with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Shania Twain has major collaboration goals, and making the top of the Country music icon’s list is everyone's #couplegoals Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Listen to your favorite Country music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Shania Twain. Twain, recently shared some sweet words for B&G on her...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Yola Encourages To 'Hold On' During Moving 'Can't Cancel Pride' Performance

Grammy-nominated UK singer/songwriter Yola treated 2021 "Can't Cancel Pride" viewers to a moving performance of her song "Hold On." Backed by a piano player, Yola belted out the emotional song as she sang the lyrics, "So baby hold on to the things you love/ Show me who it is you are/ Never let that feeling go/ Let it show." And prior to singing the track, she had a message for everyone watching: "Here's to love, to resilience, and to an era of safety, equality and peace."
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Dan + Shay Perform 'Glad You Exist' At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

For the first time in over a year, Dan + Shay performed in front of their fans. Ahead of their performance, the duo spoke to Elvis Duran at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Live! Presented by Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar pre-show about how eager they were to get back on stage. They said they were most looking forward to the "energy" they share with fans while singing live. Mooney said the two best parts of being a music artist are "hearing your song on the radio for the first time and hearing your fans sing the words back to you."
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Hannah Waddingham didn't expect to land her Ted Lasso role, admits she's not really a soccer fan

“I first thought, ‘Well, I can go along and enjoy this audition, because I know I’m never going to get it because it’s a honey of a role,’” Waddingham, who prefers rugby over soccer, tells the Los Angeles Times with a laugh. “I went in very calmly, thinking they were going to get some big old starry person. Warner Bros. flew me out to have a chemistry read with Jason (Sudeikis), and I went even more into my own head and was saying to my rep, ‘Don’t tell me who is going to be in the room.’ I’m an old-fashioned theater girl, that’s where I come from, and it has to be about genuine chemistry. It had to be about where Rebecca collides with Ted at this point in their lives. Thankfully, it worked.” Waddingham adds that Ted Lasso has completely changed her relationship to the camera. “Ever since I started playing roles like Septa Unella on Game of Thrones — you couldn’t get a more raw-looking, grim mess — I learned to enjoy letting the camera in,” she says. “Even if the character is glamorous, like Rebecca is, I enjoy the moments when the façade comes down. I think it’s OK to be vulnerable on camera, because there are so many people watching who will see parts of themselves. That’s a real privilege to then receive messages from people saying, ‘Thank you for letting us in.’ And it’s my pleasure, because there’s a catharsis in it for me too.”
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Dan + Shay Celebrate 'Obsessed' 5 Year Anniversary & Tease New Album

It's been five years since Dan + Shay released their second album Obsessed, and the duo is celebrated in a message on social media while also teasing a new album!. Along with clips from previous music videos, in a note to fans, the guys thanked them all while they explained that over the last year they have had "time to recharge and prepare for the next chapter" and that they are "excited" to share their new music. They wrote:
MoviesPopculture

'The Conjuring 3': The Scariest Scene Isn't What You Expect, Fans Say

The Conjuring 3 — formally titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — is in movie theaters and streaming on HBO Max now, and viewers are sounding off about its scariest scene. However, the scariest moment for many fans of the Conjuring franchise wasn't any of the tense situations Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) find themselves in. Mild spoilers for The Conjuring 3 lie ahead, but nothing outside of the movie's premise and a non-essential scene.