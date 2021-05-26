Tommy: How do you know if one loan is the best deal for you? Managing Your Money with Mark Rosa

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - With the pandemic came video calls, which turned our living room into a set from which to talk with colleagues and clients, which forced us to have everything a little tidy, lest someone think that we lead a somewhat messy life from the inside doors. Fortunately, as the months went by, the companies gave us tools tocamouflage reality: virtual funds. With them, it was no longer necessary for everyone to see how bad the house is, so it was possible to pretend that we had gone to the Maldives, or that suddenly our traditional living room had taken the form of a library full of masterpieces. The magic of backgrounds has just begun and Google, knowing how much we like them, has improved them again. Google Meet receives new options Although we had already seen these news in the Google Meet client for desktop (through browsers), it was not until a few hours ago that Mountain View have decided to release them on Android and iOS. With them we can switch between different backgrounds that appear for the first time and, above all, benefit from blurring techniques that hide everything behind us. To the first belong the so-called “selected images” from Google, which, as always, put us in our hands to use backgrounds that represent different environments. From offices to libraries, landscapes and wallpapers with designs that will turn heads. Or at least we hope so, so that no one stares at us while we speak. An element that distracts on time never hurts … Now, and here comes one of the novelties, Google Meet has been allowing those backgrounds to blur for a few hours if we prefer that depth effect that always gives a more professional touch to the scene . Basically because it gives the feeling that our camera is better than it seems and is capable of capturing images with a certain quality. To activate it, you just have to click on the new button that you will see to the left of those images that you have available to set as background. The launch of these new features is already reaching all Google Workspace accounts and in about 15 days it will completely reach almost all users who use this Google Meet on a daily basis, which, even today, continues to offer its services for free although do not have a professional or educational plan.