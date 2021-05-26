Man finds 2.2-carat diamond in quest for custom engagement ring

ESTIMATE: $2,250.00-$2,950.00. One electronically tested 14KT yellow gold ladies cast diamond unity ring with a bright polish finish. Condition is good. The featured diamond is supported by elaborate diamond set shoulders, completed by a two and one-half millimeter wide band. Identified with markings of "14K." Containing: One prong set pear shaped cut diamond, measuring 5.80 x 3.90 x 2.50mm (depth est.), 6.00% GTCF approximate weight of 0.42ct. Graded in the setting. Clarity: VS-1. Color: H. Depth: 64.1%. Table: 56.4%. Four channel set baguette cut (tapered) diamonds, measuring from 3.20 x 1.20 x 0.84mm (depth est.) to 3.60 x 1.40 x 0.98mm (depth est.) approximate total weight of 4 stones = 0.15ct. Graded in the setting. Clarity: VS-1 to VS-2. Color: G-H. Eight prong set round brilliant cut diamonds, measuring 1.40 - 1.30 x 0.81mm (depth est.) approximate total weight of 8 stones = 0.08ct. Graded in the setting. Clarity: VS-1 to VS-2. Color: G-H. Total Weight of Diamonds: 0.65ct. Total Weight of Ring: 4.27 grams. AIG Appraised.