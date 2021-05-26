Watch The Dude Of Life Band Perform “Can’t Always Listen” & More At Relix Studios [Video]
Ahead of Tuesday evening’s Phish Dinner and a Movie webcast, The Dude of Life Band headed to Relix Studio in New York City. For those unfamiliar, Steve Pollak, known around the lot as The Dude of Life, has maintained a decades-long collaborative relationship with Phish, contributing the lyrics for fan-favorites like “Fluffhead”, “Suzy Greenberg”, “Run Like an Antelope”, “Sanity”, “Slave to the Traffic Light”, “Show of Life”, and, of course, “Dinner and a Movie”.liveforlivemusic.com