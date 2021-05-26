Watch The Dude Of Life Band Perform “Can’t Always Listen” & More At Relix Studios [Video]

Rostam Batmanglij deserves to be included in any discussion of this century’s most influential music producers. He spearheaded the sound of Vampire Weekend’s essential first three albums, blurring the boundaries between indie and pop along the way. He has also spent studio time with many of the past decade’s most exciting stars—Haim, Charli XCX, Frank Ocean—imbuing their music with tangible intimacy. He’s a technical whiz and musical virtuoso who never loses sight of a song’s core humanity. “I’m mostly just interested in what I think is cool,” he says from his bright California studio. “You can’t try to guess what’s going to be big next. I feel like I can smell that in some people’s creative decisions, and it seems like a bad way to make decisions.”