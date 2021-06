Montgomery County’s on-demand bus service that was suspended during the pandemic will start up again beginning July 19. Ride On Flex began as a pilot program in 2019 in the Rockville and the Glenmont-Wheaton areas. An 11-passenger bus operated by the county Department of Transportation will not have a fixed route. Instead, riders can request trips from a designated pickup and drop off location within the same service zone by using an app or the call center at 240-301-3842.