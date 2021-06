Stout Construction completed its demolition of the former Washington County Election Board offices in the courthouse in downtown Bartlesville over Memorial Day weekend. Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the crew with Stout Construction did an incredible job of demolishing the office space. Dunlap said the work started on Friday, May 28th, and the crew wrapped up on Monday, May 31st. He said Stout left no trace despite moving a ton of material out of the area, leaving the space in great shape.