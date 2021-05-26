Keep Tabs on China’s Growing Space Situational Awareness
No one was hurt when a Chinese Long March 5B rocket crashed into the Indian Ocean on May 9, but the uncertainty that surrounded the impact highlights the need to better track space junk — and its effects on U.S.-China security dynamics. As humanity has begun to reach orbit with an almost mundane regularity, near space is increasingly crisscrossed by thousands of unguided objects — defunct satellites and cast-off components — traveling at unearthly speeds. This has been exacerbated by a number of events, including a 2007 Chinese antisatellite missile test that created more than 3,000 pieces of debris, the 2009 collision of a Russian military communications satellite with an Iridium commercial communications satellite, and a 2019 ASAT test by India.www.defenseone.com