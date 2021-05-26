Lunchbox's 2nd Psychic Opinion Gave Him Another Gravely Answer

Amy's kids are home for their summer break and she's making sure they're still learning while at home. She saw a study share that having kids speak to the AI in the home with manners is a great way to ensure they have manners in the real world. So Amy has been having her kids do just that, she tells her kids that when they speak to the Alexa at home they have to say "please" and "thank you" whenever they ask for something. She believes it will really help instill manners for the rest of their lives. Amy added that the summer break was the best time to start doing it so they're still learning while away from school.