Lunchbox's 2nd Psychic Opinion Gave Him Another Gravely Answer

Posted by 
The Bobby Bones Show
16 days ago
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week on the show, Lunchbox brought audio from a call he did with a psychic and it was very grim audio. The psychic told Lunchbox that he needed to stop spending money on the lottery because he wasn't going to win. Then added that he needed to spend more time with his wife and children because he didn't have much time left. She anticipated death for him in 2023. The call freaked Lunchbox out so he decided to get another psychic opinion.

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

