Grab Dell's 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor while it's on sale for $380 today

By John Levite
windowscentral.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking at the best computer monitors and seriously considering an upgrade? You should, but don't let the prices drive you away! If you're working from a budget, you can still get some serious upgrades for gaming without spending thousands. Check out the Dell 2721DGF 27-inch 1440p monitor that's down to just $379.99 through Dell's website. This is one of Dell's daily deals. Availability is limited and your order won't count at all until you actually checkout with it. We used to see these Dell monitors go on sale a lot more, but it has been a long time. Right now the same screen is $430 or more at other retailers including Best Buy.

www.windowscentral.com
