Did Shannon Sharpe break California law with Julio Jones phone call?

After not playing against the New York Knicks, LeBron James was set to make his return against the Houston Rockets last night, where the Los Angeles Lakers also unveiled their latest championship banner, but for the second game in a row, LeBron opted not to suit up as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain that have now cost him 25 of the last 27 games. He took to Twitter to let Lakers fans know, saying QUOTE: 'Getting close but I won't be in the lineup tonight but more importantly I will be there to put that CHAMPIONSHIP banner in the rafters at Staples Center in front of our fans!!' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about LeBron's decision to not play against the Rockets.