EDITOR: Let's talk about vaccines. Every time I got close to a medical professional when I was in my 30s, they would ask me if I had gotten my flu shot. Having had the flu exactly once in my life, I rarely got the shot. My reply was, "But I never get sick!" The doctor or nurse would roll their eyes and leave the room. It is not until now that public health is the conversation of the day and that the deeper purpose for getting a vaccine comes to light. While it is true that a vaccine will help you from getting sick, most important it may prevent you from getting someone else sick.