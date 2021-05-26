Cancel
AM News Brief: Temple Reopenings, Wildfire Home Prep & Possible Return Of Utah’s Transgender Athlete Bill

kuer.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanked-choice voting is on the rise in Utah — more than two dozen cities are planning to use it for their local elections this year. It lets voters choose candidates in order of preference. If no one gets a majority of votes, the person with the fewest is eliminated. The process continues until there’s a winner. One benefit, supporters say, is higher voter turnout and enthusiasm among people of color. Others argue the research is inconclusive on whether the practice helps or hurts minority voters. Read the full story. — Sonja Hutson.

www.kuer.org
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
