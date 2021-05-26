Cancel
Military

Today's D Brief: Pacific carrier diverted to Mideast; Taliban warns neighbors; Giant naval exercise; CT & great power competition; And a bit more.

By Ben Watson
Defense One
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrier alert: The U.S. Navy’s Japan-based flattop, USS Ronald Reagan, is expected to move closer to the Middle East and Afghanistan this summer to help with the U.S. military’s ongoing drawdown, the Wall Street Journal’s Nancy Youssef and Gordon Lubold report this morning. The Reagan will backfill the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which has been in the Middle East since April.

MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Kratos Supports Missile Defense Exercise With Navy, International Partners

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions contributed ballistic and airborne targets in support of a multi-national exercise through which the U.S. Navy, NATO and allied forces demonstrated integrated air and missile defense. Formidable Shield 2021 took place from May 15 to June 2 at the Scotland-based Hebrides Range of the U.K.’s...
MilitaryDefense One

The Naval Brief: Drone refuels fighter jet; LCS fixes; Nuke missile, canceled; and more

Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. Drone refueling milestone. For the first time, a manned F/A-18 Super Hornet refueled from an unmanned MQ-25 T1 Stingray during a test flight last week. The Navy aims to put the drone to work in carrier air wings for aerial tanking and intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance tasks.
MilitaryAntiwar.com

High-End Warfare: US, NATO End Live-Fire Space War/Star Wars Drills in Arctic

“Several live-fire and simulated engagements against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets demonstrations will take place during the exercise, including the first defensive live-intercept of a ballistic missile using multinational data systems to track the target. The multinational cooperation for a ballistic missile intercept in outer space is truly remarkable and proves the Alliance’s commitment to interoperability and defence.”
MilitaryAntiwar.com

NATO Carrier Strike Groups Train Together in Mediterranean War Games

NATO has announced that the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, Britain’s new HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier, their attached multinational carrier strike groups and additional warships and warplanes from other NATO nations have completed maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea. Code-named Gallic Strike, the exercise included fifteen ships and...
POTUSWashington Times

Air Force general says China wants world to bow down

The commander of Air Forces in the Pacific is warning that China is stealing American technology to achieve global military dominance and superpower status. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach recently told reporters the Pentagon had identified 47 military companies operating in the U.S., as part of efforts to curb Beijing’s technology theft. Chinese companies “have to pay some sort of tribute to the [Communist] Party in order to continue on, and that tribute oftentimes is in nefarious or unwarranted activities and other things that help the party and perhaps hurt the buyer,” Gen. Wilsbach said during a briefing for foreign reporters.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China's Rocket Force Conducts 'Carrier Killer' Exercises With Ballistic Missiles With Range of 2,500 Miles

China's army recently conducted training exercises with a ballistic missile known as a "carrier killer" that can travel nearly 2,500 miles. According to the South China Morning Post, China Radio International reported on Tuesday night that the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force recently held a nighttime rocket training exercise. The report added the purpose of the exercise was to increase the Rocket Force's ability to transfer weapons and missiles quickly.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
FloridaDaily

Scott Franklin: China Should Not Take Part in Rim of the Pacific Military Exercise

U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., is continuing his effort to ensure China does not take part in the Rim of the Pacific military exercises. Last month, Franklin brought out a proposal to “further block the People’s Republic of China from participating in the Rim of the Pacific, the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, until it has recognized and addressed it’s genocidal actions against the Uighur Muslims.”
MilitaryBakersfield Californian

Taliban look to grab power as US departs Afghanistan, UN warns

Taliban militants are gathering across Afghanistan in preparation for a possible takeover of the country by force as U.S. and NATO troops exit over the next few months, the United Nations has warned. The insurgents continue to be “closely aligned” with al-Qaida and are massing “forces around key provincial capitals...
Militaryamac.us

No US Carrier in the Pacific – What?

The Biden Administration, in a rush to abandon Afghanistan, is leaving the Pacific exposed – with no US carrier battlegroup. Why, how, under what circumstances, with what reasoning – would a US President leave the Pacific without a carrier? What could go wrong? Lots. Start with facts. The Wall Street...
MilitaryDefense One

The Naval Brief: Another destroyer, please; Iranian warship sinks; Afghan evacuation plans; and more...

Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. Another destroyer, please. The Navy is asking lawmakers for another destroyer worth $1.66 billion in their unfunded priorities list, USNI News reported. The 2022 budget proposal would buy just one, which under the multiyear contract with the shipbuilders would mean a $33 million penalty for the Navy. The Marine Corps’ list includes two types of anti-ship missiles at a cost of $153.8 million.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

Today's D Brief: Iranian warship sinks; NATO defense chiefs’ agenda; Ransomware hits meat industry; No new Air Force Two; And just a bit more.

Iran’s largest navy ship caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman, Tehran’s state-run media reported Wednesday. Involved: a vessel called the Kharg, which Iran’s Tasnim news agency referred to as a “training and logistical ship.” The New York Times calls it “a naval replenishment ship” that is also “Iran’s largest vessel by tonnage weight.”
PoliticsDefense One

The D Brief: 2022 budget deets; Service shares largely unchanged; Russia’s latest hack; Iraqi militia drones; And just a bit more...

2022 budget proposal would trade current arms for future ones: “The Biden administration is proposing cuts to the military’s ranks and arsenals in an effort to invest in a new generation of high-tech weapons to counter China,” Defense One’s Marcus Weisgerber reported Friday. “In a $715 billion spending plan sent to Congress Friday, the Biden administration proposes sidelining ships and hundreds of aircraft to pay for fast-flying hypersonic missiles and newer generation warships.”