Tech startups still lack diverse hiring methods

By Miranda Perez
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2020 marked a year of revolution. With an increased spotlight on police brutality and a 150% increase in Asian hate crimes nationwide, America has been at a standstill navigating ways to address racial equity. Correspondingly, emerging tech startups are facing the same pressure to refocus their hiring methods to better...

Boston, MA
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

