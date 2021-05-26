Tech startups still lack diverse hiring methods

Are you tired of dealing with tourists? Do you have a knack for connecting with people? Are you competitive and driven? Come start your career in tech and learn to master complex enterprise selling. UserEvidence is one of very few software start-ups that is headquartered in Jackson - we raised a $1.7M seed investment round last year and we're hiring our first sales person. Most likely will work out of the Silicon Couloir CoWork space across from Persephone, but with flexibility to work from home (or the Spur at JHMR or w/e) a couple days a week. If you're on track to hit your goals, you can take advantage of our powder policy - if it's 7"+ overnight or more, you can take the first half of the day off and get those turns!!!