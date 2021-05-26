Tech startups still lack diverse hiring methods

In this day and age, technology is an essential tool for organizations to operate successfully and efficiently. Over the past decade, Latino-owned businesses have grown by 34%, and technology has played a critical role in how they have scaled that growth. Here we explore la fuerza Latina behind four Latino-led entities that have leveraged technology to drive their business forward and make an impact in their communities: First Onsite, a leading restoration and property reconstruction company growing in productivity; Algramo, a Chilean startup helping consumers save money and the planet via sustainable smart packaging; ClearSale, a Brazilian consumer fraud protection company; and Centro Legal de la Raza, a legal services agency protecting and advancing the rights of low-income, immigrant, Latino, and Black communities. No matter the industry, these are prime examples of how technology enables innovation at every level, improves a company’s capacity and capabilities, drives productivity and efficiency, and ultimately makes a positive impact in the community.