FTSE 250 movers: Vectura surges on buyout; C&C retreats

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VTC. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).