FTSE 250 movers: Vectura surges on buyout; C&C retreats
London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.9% at 22,634.84 in afternoon trade on Wednesday, boosted by deal news. Pharmaceutical company Vectura surged to the top of the index after it agreed to be taken over by US private equity firm The Carlyle Group in a £958m deal. Under the terms of the deal, Carlyle will pay 136p in cash for each Vectura share and a 19p cash dividend. The price represents a premium of around 27% to the closing Vectura share price on Tuesday.www.sharecast.com