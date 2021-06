The small-scale business sector, also known as Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector, contributes around 40% to the total GDP of India. This sector plays a vital role in increasing employment opportunities in India but faces tough competition from privately-funded businesses. Therefore, the Government of India (GoI) offers multiple loan schemes to finance these small-scale businesses. These loans can be used by the SMEs to fund their operations, purchase new equipment, expand their business, and etc.