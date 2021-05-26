Why 'Kung Fu Panda 2' Is An Animated Sequel Done Right

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Cruella is out and available to purchase on Disney+, and by and large, the origin story of the villain of 101 Dalmatians appears to be a hit with audiences. Now we've learned that a sequel is already in the works, and will give audiences more stories with Estella before she goes full tilt on being a villain.