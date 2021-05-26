Marion High Sschool Principal Burke promoted to Assistant Superintendent

After seven years as Principal of Marion High School, Keith Burke is taking on a new leadership role at Marion Community Schools: Assistant Superintendent. In this new role, Burke will help oversee all operations and programming at MCS, but for the next few years will also help lead the district’s work to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief federal grant funds. His focus will include accelerated learning and extended day and extended year options for our students; family and community engagement; and educator support.