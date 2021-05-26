Cancel
Memphis, TN

$20,000 reward offered in 2015 murder of Army Sergeant in downtown Memphis

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 15 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help in the unsolved 2015 murder of an Army Sergeant in downtown Memphis. A $20,000 reward is being offered. Police said on Sunday, May 24, 2015, Army Sergeant Calvin Wilhite Jr. and his fiancée were leaving Beale Street and walking along S. Fourth near FedExForum when he got into an argument with two men who pulled up next to the couple in a greenish/gray 4-door Chrysler Sebring. Investigators said the couple crossed the street to avoid a further confrontation, but the driver coaxed Wilhite back to the street, and the passenger shot him.

