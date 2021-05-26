Cancel
Greenville, TX

Greenville football Lions to play four close road games in fall

By David Claybourn
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 16 days ago
One thing’s certain about the Greenville Lions’ 2021 high school football schedule, provided it goes off as planned.

The Lions don’t have any long road trips. Their longest planned road trips are 52 and 50 miles, one way, with two other road games even closer.

"That's not bad," said Lions coach Darren Duke. "We put in our long trips this past season."

They’re scheduled to play six home games and four road games, provided there’s no disruption to the schedule as was the case in 2020 when the Lions and the other Texas high school teams were dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are to play 4A teams Tyler Chapel Hill and Carrollton Ranchview at home at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium for non-district games, plus District 8-5A-II opponents Ennis, Corsicana, Forney and North Forney.

"To not have to go to Ennis and Corsicana in the same season is lucky," said Duke.

Their longest road trip is to Toyota Stadium in Frisco to play 5A non-district opponent Frisco Liberty. The Lions have played in that stadium before when it was called Pizza Hut Park.

"It'll be fun for the kids," Duke said of the opportunity to play at Toyota Stadium, the home of the FC Dallas soccer team as well as teams in the Frisco Independent School District.

They’re also to travel 50 miles to play at Crandall in district and then will travel shorter distances for 8-5A-II road games at Royse City and Sulphur Springs.

The Lions, who went 4-5 last fall and made the playoffs, will face another challenging schedule against five playoff teams, including 8-5 Chapel Hill, 6-5 Frisco Liberty, 9-1 Ennis, 5-4 Royse City and 9-2 North Forney. Chapel Hill, Ennis and North Forney all went a couple of rounds in the playoffs.

The Lions’ 10 opponents combined for a 47-49 record last season for a .489 winning percentage.

Greenville changed non-district opponents last season a couple of times due to the pandemic and then when three district opponents had to quarantine, the district split the four teams up into two zones. The Lions finished second in their zone behind North Forney to make the playoffs.

Greenville beat district opponents Corsicana (49-28) and Sulphur Springs (47-27) last season. They lost 39-20 to Frisco Liberty, 57-25 to North Forney, 56-49 to Royse City in a thriller and 56-3 to the top team in the district, Ennis.

The 2020 Lions hung tough in their bi-district playoff game with Lucas Lovejoy before giving way, 45-30.

Since the Lions went through spring training they’re only allowed to play one preseason scrimmage. That one is planned for Aug. 19 at home against Lakeview Centennial of Garland.

The Lions’ 2021 season opener is scheduled for Aug. 27 in Greenville against Chapel Hill.

Greenville Lions

2021 Football Schedule

Aug. 27 Tyler Chapel Hill 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 at Frisco Liberty 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 Carrollton Ranchview 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 *Ennis 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 *at Royse City 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 Open

Oct. 8 *Corsicana (HC) 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 *Forney (HoF) 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 *at Sulphur Springs 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 *North Forney (SN) 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 *at Crandall 7:30 p.m.

*District 8-5A-II games

(HC) Homecoming

(HoF) Hall of Fame game

(SN) Senior night

