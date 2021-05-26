Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for May 26)

It wasn’t even 7 a.m., and the line of people on the sidewalk snaked all the way past the Dollar Tree store and Sun Cleaners at the Lawrence Shopping Center. No, it was not Black Friday. It was Wednesday morning, June 9 – and the people in line were waiting for the grand opening of the Lidl grocery store at 8 a.m. It was an event that was almost two years in the making (or waiting).