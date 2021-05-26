Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for May 26)

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge unveiled its new 19 total private Emergency Room patient beds to the public on June 10. In addition, the new Emergency Department has received all new medical equipment including an advanced nurse call system that will integrate with multiple hospital systems. In the next few months, these rooms will receive digital patient information boards that will provide real time patient information, including the patient’s care team, patient schedule, medical information and much more. The entire new state-of-the-art Emergency Department is projected to open to the public in February 2022, part of a $39 million investment. Pictured are Jane O’Rourke, chief nursing officer, Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge (RBMC); Todd Way, president, central market, Hackensack Meridian Health; Robert C. Garrett, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health; William DiStanislao, interim president, chief hospital executive, vice president, Operations, executive site director, RBMC; and Dr. Louis Brusco, chief medical officer, RBMC.PHOTO COURTESY OF HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH.