Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Xiaomi confirms US formally lifted securities ban

By Caoimhe Toman
ShareCast
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese tech giant Xiaomi confirmed on Wednesday that a US court had removed the company’s designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company and had lifted the ban on it doing business in the country. "The US District Court for the District of Columbia issued a final order vacating the U.S....

www.sharecast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#District Court#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
United States Department of Defense
News Break
Xiaomi
Country
China
Related
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Navy chief of operations declines to answer Tom Cotton question on whether or not capitalism is racist

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday declined to address a question from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton as to whether or not capitalism is “racist.”. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Cotton was questioning Gilday about a book, Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist, being added to the Navy’s recommended reading list and pointed out that one of the book’s conclusions is that capitalism is racist.
Worldgastroenterologyadvisor.com

European Union to Lift Restrictions on US Travelers

HealthDay News — Restrictions on U.S. travelers to the European Union should be lifted, ambassadors in the 27-member bloc decided Wednesday. European diplomats spoke about the decision on the condition of anonymity ahead of a planned formal announcement on Friday, The Washington Post reported. The move would allow a return...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFAR

Europe Finally Lifts U.S. Travel Ban—458 Days Later

It’s the start of a new era for travel from the U.S. to Europe. The European Union has added the United States to its list of countries approved for entry. It has been 15 months—458 days, to be exact—since the majority of Americans were first barred from entering Europe due to the pandemic, a period of restricted transatlantic travel that lasted much longer than many could have ever imagined. But on June 18, the United States was added to the EU’s list of countries approved for entry.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU lifts ban on eight banks barred from bond sales

BRUSSELS, June 18 (Reuters) - Eight banks previously excluded from syndicated debt sales backing the European Commission's up to 800-billion-euro ($950.7 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund will be allowed to take part in future issues, the EU executive said on Friday. The EU did not name the banks reinstated but a...
Worldnbcboston.com

EU Recommends Lifting Travel Restrictions on US Tourists

The European Union officially recommended Friday that its 27 member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States. EU members had agreed Wednesday to add the U.S. to the list of countries for which they should gradually remove restrictions on non-essential travel. The move was adopted during a meeting in Brussels of permanent representatives to the bloc.
TravelPosted by
MarketWatch

Airline shares rise after EU lifts travel ban on Americans: report

Shares of U.S. airlines rose in premarket trading on Friday after the European Union reportedly recommended the lifting of a nonessential travel ban for Americans across its member states. Governments made the decision on Friday to add the U.S. to a "white list" of countries, and each country will now be able to decide what kind of restrictions, if any, to place on U.S. visitors, The New York Times and Bloomberg reported. The European Commission was reportedly pressured by countries heavily dependent on tourism, including Italy, Spain and Portugal, who are trying to save the summer season. EU officials had agreed on Wednesday to recommend lifting those bans in place since the pandemic last year, with that decision reportedly official on Friday. Shares of Delta Airlines and United Airlines were up around 1% each in premarket trading.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

E.U. recommends lifting bans on U.S. travelers

BRUSSELS — In a long-awaited move that could soon mark the resumption of near-normal travel from the United States to Europe for the first time in more than a year, the European Union has formally recommended that the 27-member bloc gradually lift restrictions on nonessential travel from the United States.
Travelmatzav.com

Canada Extends Ban On Travel With US

Canada is extending a ban on non-essential travel with the United States and the rest of the world until July 21, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Friday, prompting frustration from businesses worried about the economic damage. Canada’s Liberal government is under increasing pressure from businesses and the tourism...
U.S. PoliticsAntiwar.com

Iran: Deal Reached With US on Lifting Sanctions

Just days before the Iranian presidential election, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement reporting that a broad deal was reached with the US over sanctions relief in the industrial sector and energy. The Ministry spokesman says only minute technical issues remain, and that there is nothing impossible for...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Forbes

Lifting The TikTok Ban Is A Mistake

When news broke yesterday that the Biden administration had lifted the Trump bans on TikTok and WeChat, tens of millions of teenagers cheered—as did President Xi and the Communist leadership in Beijing. Certainly no one noticed or cared that lifting the ban was accompanied by an executive order mandating a...
Greeley, COindialife.us

US meat producer confirms paying ransom to hackers

Washington, June 10 : Major American meat producer, JBS USA has confirmed that it paid an equivalent of $11 million in ransom in response to the criminal hack against its operations last week. JBS USA, headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, had to temporarily halt production at its beef plants across the...
U.S. Politicsbolnews.com

Which countries has the US lifted travel restrictions for?

The United States has eased travel restrictions for a number of countries, including Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Japan, South Africa, Spain and Greece. According to a US official, the country is updating its travel advisory with the changing status of the spread of the global virus. He said that the...