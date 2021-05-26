Xiaomi confirms US formally lifted securities ban

Shares of U.S. airlines rose in premarket trading on Friday after the European Union reportedly recommended the lifting of a nonessential travel ban for Americans across its member states. Governments made the decision on Friday to add the U.S. to a "white list" of countries, and each country will now be able to decide what kind of restrictions, if any, to place on U.S. visitors, The New York Times and Bloomberg reported. The European Commission was reportedly pressured by countries heavily dependent on tourism, including Italy, Spain and Portugal, who are trying to save the summer season. EU officials had agreed on Wednesday to recommend lifting those bans in place since the pandemic last year, with that decision reportedly official on Friday. Shares of Delta Airlines and United Airlines were up around 1% each in premarket trading.