Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senators Reintroduce Retirement Security & Savings Act

ai-cio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest congressional bill seeking to help bolster Americans’ retirement savings is the Retirement Security & Savings Act, which is intended to allow people to save more and help small businesses offer 401(k)s and other retirement plans, among other provisions. The bill was introduced by US Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland,...

www.ai-cio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Ben Cardin
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
James Lankford
Person
Rob Portman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Retirement Plans#Bipartisan Senators#D Maryland#Gao#Iri#T Rowe Price#Vanguard#Tiaa#Bls#Security#Tax#Retirees#Employers#Sens Chuck Grassley#Employees#Sens Ben Cardin#Low Income Workers#Low Income Americans#Plan Participants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
AARP
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fortune

People still aren’t saving enough for retirement. Congress can help

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. It’s good to encourage everyone to save more for their own secure retirement. More private retirement savings is good for the economy, and it is key to people’s standard of living in their later years, particularly as people are living longer. Right now, Congress has the opportunity to provide everyone more peace of mind in retirement through similar bipartisan legislation in the House and the Senate.
Congress & CourtsWrcbtv.com

Congress wants to make more changes to the U.S. retirement system. Here’s what’s in play

Less than two years after the Secure Act ushered in significant changes to the nation’s retirement system, more modifications may be on the horizon. Two similar, bipartisan bills — one each in the House and Senate — aim to build on that 2019 legislation as a way to bolster the ranks of savers and increase retirement security. While the measures are in the early stages of the legislative process, observers expect there to be some movement on them in the coming months.
Congress & CourtsWSLS

Senators push measure to accelerate DAF, foundation giving

Two key U.S. senators introduced legislation Wednesday designed to spur faster payouts from donor-advised funds and foundations, giving new momentum to an effort that has deeply divided philanthropy. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, a former chairman of the Finance Committee who still sits on that panel, and Sen. Angus...
Congress & Courtscity-countyobserver.com

Braun Introduce Bill To Hold ATF Accountable

U.S. Senator Mike Braun of Indiana along with Senators: Barrasso (R-WY), Blackburn (R -TN), Cramer (R-ND), Crapo (R-ID), Lummis (R-WY), Risch (R-ID), and R. Scott (R-FL) introduced the ATF Accountability Act to provide transparency to gun owners across America on rules made by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, Joni Ernst, Jeanne Shaheen, and Jerry Moran Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Make Rural, Underserved Telehealth Flexibilities Permanent

June 10, 2021 - Washington, DC – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and Jerry Moran (R-KS) introduced the bipartisan. to make current telehealth flexibilities permanent. This legislation would ensure rural and underserved community healthcare providers are able to continue offering telehealth services after the current public health emergency ends. These services include the ability to offer audio-only telehealth appointments because many rural Americans don’t have reliable, affordable broadband access.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Maria Cantwell Introduce Bill to Require Equal Pay for U.S. Soccer Teams

“Yesterday, the Senate failed to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act to remove obstacles that currently allow employers to discriminate against their employees. This was a commonsense bill and I am disappointed we were unable to come together to support equal pay for all,” said Senator Manchin. “While we were unable to pass the much needed legislation last night, today I’m introducing the GOALS Act with my Senate colleagues to ensure that, our phenomenal U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team are paid equitably compared to their male counterparts in order to receive any federal funds for the 2026 World Cup. The first vote I took as a Senator was to support paycheck fairness, and to this day, I am proud to lead the fight for equal pay across all workplaces, including the soccer field. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this commonsense bill to ensure a level playing field for everyone, including our top-notch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senate fails to advance Paycheck Fairness Act

The Senate on Tuesday failed to advance the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation intended to address the gender pay gap. The big picture: The 49-50 vote saw Democrats in support and Republicans opposed. At least 60 votes were required to end the filibuster and move the measure to the floor for a vote.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks bill to combat gender pay gap

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked legislation aimed at addressing pay inequality, marking their second successful use of the filibuster under President Biden . Senators voted 49-50 to try to advance the legislation, falling short of the 60 votes needed to overcome the procedural hurdle. The bill would limit employers to...
Personal Financefinancialadvisoriq.com

Advisors Overwhelmingly Support Passage of Secure Act 2.0: Survey

Most financial advisors surveyed by the Nationwide Retirement Institute are in favor of the proposed Secure Act 2.0, believing its passing would financially benefit their clients. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2021 — referred to in the industry as the Secure Act 2.0 — was introduced in December....
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, Colleagues Stand Up for Wild-Caught Salmon as they Reintroduce Bill for Clear Labels on Genetically Engineered Salmon

June 7, 2021 - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) reintroduced the Genetically Engineered Salmon Labeling Act, which will allow consumers to make informed decisions when purchasing salmon. The bill. works to ensure that any genetically engineered (GE) salmon products sold in the U.S. are clearly labeled “genetically engineered” in the...
Congress & Courtsroadsbridges.com

House T&I Committee reintroduces INVEST in America Act

Today, members of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) reintroduced the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America (INVEST in America) Act. T&I Committee Chair Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon), Chair of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-District of Columbia)...
PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

Get Ready for New Retirement Laws

No matter who said it first, they had it wrong. Three things are certain, not two: death, taxes, and changes to retirement laws. That’s right. Lawmakers are fast at work trying to help improve the retirement security of millions of Americans. In late May, Senators Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Ben...