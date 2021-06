Society relies on social media for up-to-date information. When you meet someone for the first time, you judge them based on how they look. Oh, wait, we are not supposed to do that. But seriously, we might look to see if they are neatly groomed, have stains on their clothes, etc. This is no different when people see one of your social media accounts for the first time. People’s first impression of your department is how your social media accounts look and are set up. They might not even realize they are doing this but subconsciously this is being done.