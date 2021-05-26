Black Women Are Taking Over The Political Landscape
Earlier this week, I looked over the list of candidates who filed to run for office in King County and one thing stood out to me – Black women are all over the ballot. Under normal circumstances, I would be talking about how Black men make up 1/3 (Yes, 5 out of 15) of the candidates running to become Mayor of Seattle. But we are living during an extraordinary time, where the circumstances that we live in are anything but normal.seattlemedium.com