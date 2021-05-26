Cancel
Seattle, WA

Black Women Are Taking Over The Political Landscape

By OP-ED
seattlemedium.com
 15 days ago

Earlier this week, I looked over the list of candidates who filed to run for office in King County and one thing stood out to me – Black women are all over the ballot. Under normal circumstances, I would be talking about how Black men make up 1/3 (Yes, 5 out of 15) of the candidates running to become Mayor of Seattle. But we are living during an extraordinary time, where the circumstances that we live in are anything but normal.

seattlemedium.com
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, WA
Elections
#Black People#Black Women#Beyond Black#Black Communities#Landscape#Black Men#Black Lives Matter#Issues Women#The Seattle Medium#The King County Council#The Port Commission#Twitter#Seattle Medium Earlier#Black Woman#Political Office#Underserved Communities#Campaign#Cities#Election#Community
