Military

Two US Sentinel-class cutter newbuilds arrive in Bahrain

By Naida Hakirevic
navaltoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutters (FRCs), USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) and Robert Goldman (WPC 1142), arrived at their new homeport onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, on May 25. The FRCs are two of six planned to be attached to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), forward-deployed to Bahrain...

