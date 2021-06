ESG fund rules for retirement plans are being scrutinized by the current administration. The fate of using environmental, social, and governance (ESG) funds in retirement plans may be decided before year-end. A new executive order from President Joe Biden has requested that the secretary of labor submit a report within 180 days. That report should identify actions needing to be taken by the Department of Labor. Protecting U.S. workers’ savings and pensions from climate-related financial risk, is a priority according to a recent BenefitsPro article. The review is part of a larger order from the President regarding the government’s response to climate change.