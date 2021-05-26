Red Cross schedules blood drives to help avoid a shortage

The American Red Cross has scheduled a number of blood drives in Saline over the next few weeks to help avoid a blood shortage. "While Americans begin to resume normal seasonal activities, the Red Cross is concerned about the impact this may have on blood donor turnout and the blood supply this summer. Since May 1, we have seen a huge decrease in donor turn-out, further impacting our life-saving inventory. Help us prevent a blood shortage!" the American Red Cross' Teri Novotny urged.