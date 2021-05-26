Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salina, KS

Red Cross schedules blood drives to help avoid a shortage

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The American Red Cross has scheduled a number of blood drives in Saline over the next few weeks to help avoid a blood shortage. "While Americans begin to resume normal seasonal activities, the Red Cross is concerned about the impact this may have on blood donor turnout and the blood supply this summer. Since May 1, we have seen a huge decrease in donor turn-out, further impacting our life-saving inventory. Help us prevent a blood shortage!" the American Red Cross' Teri Novotny urged.

salinapost.com
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
County
Saline County, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Salina, KS
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Blood Drives#The Red Cross#Charity#Blood Supply#Americans#The American Red Cross#S Santa Fe Avenue#N Seventh Street#Pizza Events Center#Blood Donor Turnout#Supplies#Appointments#Donor Turn Out#Inventory#Eagles#19vhome Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Charities
Related
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

OCCK Transportation offers Guide & Go Travel Training

OCCK Transportation has announced the new Guide & Go Travel Training program that will teach people how to use public transportation services in the region. The first class in the Guide & Go program is CityGo Familiarization. Other classes will be available in the future. CityGo Familiarization teaches the basics...
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

City reminds sanitation customers to select number of carts

Salina sanitation customers: have you made your waste cart selection yet?. In the mail this past week, City of Salina sanitation customers should have received their waste cart selection postcard, which enables customers to select the number of waste carts their households will utilize. Prior to June 18, customers will...
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Sheriff: Railroad supplies stolen, equipment damaged

Multiple boxes were stolen and a piece of equipment was damaged at a railroad work site in far northeastern Saline County earlier this month. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that sometime between 8:30 a.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone stole 11 boxes of Encore plugging compound, valued at $1,775, and broke a window and window frame, valued at $750, on a Pettibone machine belonging to Railroad Consultants of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Donations sought for family devastated by Sunday flooding

Early Sunday morning, Valerie Linenberger and her family awoke to water pouring into their basement from flooding caused by the excessively heavy rains that hit parts of northern Saline County. The floodwaters destroyed the basement and left the owner of True Betty Boutique & Gifts and her family temporarily homeless....
Salina, KSSalina Journal

Sacred Heart graduates set the bar high

The Sacred Heart Cathedral was filled with families Sunday afternoon as members of the Salina Diocese and Sacred Heart High School faculty sent off the graduating class of 2021. Principal John Krajicek, Diocesan Superintendent Geoff Andrews, and Vice Principal John Hamilton lauded the class of 33 students and their many...
Saline County, KSSalina Journal

Saline County Vaccination Collaboration hosts clinic

The combined efforts of the Saline County Vaccination Collaboration hosted another free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday at the National Guard Building by the Salina Regional Airport. The clinic, which was run by Salina Family Healthcare Center, was open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Scanlan Avenue building. Many...
Salina, KSKWCH.com

Floodwaters burst into Salina home, totaling basement

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Flooding caused damage to many homes and cars in north Salina where residents dealt with flash flooding Sunday morning. Saline County said crews were ready to assist but they didn’t have to conduct any rescues. No one was injured and everyone is accounted for. Now, the county is monitoring the water levels along local rivers which are anticipated to rise.
CommoditiesPosted by
Salina Post

Next commodities distribution set for Wednesday

The next Emergency Food Assistance Program commodities distribution is coming up next week. The drive through distribution, hosted by Sunrise Presbyterian Church, is scheduled for 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 4-H Building in Kenwood Park. Those participating are required to bring a Saline County photo ID and proof of income....
Salina, KSksal.com

National Transportation Week Events Planned

Public transportation in Salina will be celebrating National Transportation Week this week, May 17th to 21st. On Wednesday OCCK Transportation will be hosting an open house and cook out in honor of National Transportation Week. According to the agency, the event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m....
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Toilets, urinals destroyed at Bill Burke Park

The restrooms at Bill Burke Park recently took a beating and the Salina Police Department wants to know who did it. Sometime between 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8:15 p.m. Thursday, someone entered the south women's restroom at Bill Burke Park, 1501 E. Crawford Street, and destroyed three toilets with an unknown blunt object, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning. In the south men's restroom, two urinals and a toilet were destroyed.
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Pride Bingo Night set for Saturday

North Central Kansas Pride and Lets Restore Humanity are sponsoring a Pride Bingo Night fundraiser Saturday. The event is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice Street. Facemasks are required. The groups will provide six sheets for $10 with at least two games and...
Salina, KSSalina Journal

Altrusa International of Salina recipient international awards

The local members of Altrusa International of Salina received numerous awards at the recent Altrusa International District Eight Conference, held virtually April 23-24. The Salina club is one of 23 across the four-state region of KS, MO, OK and AR that comprise District Eight. Altrusa Salina’s District Eight 2021 awards...
Saline County, KSksal.com

4 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

There are 4 new COVID cases in Saline County, and no new deaths. According to the Saline County Health Department’s COVID Dashboard, there have now been 6,272 total cases with 50 cases currently active. The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is...
Saline County, KSSalina Journal

Salina Arts & Humanities Foundation accepting applications for Horizons grants

Salina Arts & Humanities Foundation opened the application process as of Saturday, May 1 for two categories of the 2022 Horizons Grants Program. The Lana Jordan Developing Artist Grants and the Organizational Project Grants are now open for application, both with a deadline of November 1, 2021. These grants support artistic growth through Saline County’s cultural and nonprofit organizations and practicing artists.