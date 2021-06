Ohio lawmakers are just days away from having to approve the next biennial budget. Wednesday is the deadline to get the roughly $75 billion budget to Governor Mike DeWine for his signature. Members of the Ohio House and Senate are working on the differences between each of the proposed budget bills. Some of the major differences include public school funding, additional money to expand broadband service, changing the rules for eligibility for the food stamp program. DeWine is optimistic that a deal will be reached before June 30th.