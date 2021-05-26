Cancel
Seattle, WA

In Loving Memory Of Jeremiah Beckwith, Jr.

By OP-ED
 15 days ago

Jeremiah “Jerry” Beckwith, Jr. was born February 3, 1954 to Rosa Mae Beckwith and Jeremiah Beckwith, Sr. in Seattle, WA. He was educated in the Seattle and Bellevue Public School Systems. Beckwith lived a life dedicated to serving and giving to others in so many ways. God had a plan and Beckwith said, “Yes Lord!” Jerry heard God’s voice again say, “Well done, my good a faithful servant” on May, 18, 2021. So he closed his eyes and awoke with Jesus.

