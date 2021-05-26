In Loving Memory Of Jeremiah Beckwith, Jr.

“We were closed for a year. It was a nightmare,” says Eladio Preciado, owner of Julia’s on Broadway. “But you have to figure out a way to get through it.”. Julia’s is a twenty-year neighborhood institution, with a famed drag brunch that played to a packed house before the pandemic. Now, with venues cautiously re-opening, they’ve revamped their seating and re-choreographed their shows to reduce the likelihood of transmission, opening the doors once again for audiences hungry for drag.