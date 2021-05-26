Cancel
Reaction to Julio Jones saying ‘he’s out of there’ in response to staying with Falcons

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Julio Jones created quite the stir on the internet. The 32-year-old told Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed that he is not staying with the Atlanta Falcons. Trade talks between Jones’ camp and the Falcons have been happening for a while. He was selected at No. 6 overall in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft and has been the face of the franchise ever since. Atlanta wants a first-round pick for Jones, but it will be interesting to see if someone offers it. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro selection.

