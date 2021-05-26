RICH'S LIFE HACK: MOVIES EDITION

To say Ethan Hawke does it all really is an understatement. Best known as an actor who began as a child star in 1985’s Explorers and grew into a multiple showbiz threat, Hawke has directed and written several films, appeared on Broadway and Off Broadway, been nominated for a Tony and directed three Off Broadway shows. He has written three novels plus a graphic novel and been nominated four times for Oscars, including two in Adapted Screenplay category for the Before Sunset trilogy of films. He also has been nominated for numerous other entertainment industry awards, but this year he is poised to perhaps finally be recognized with an Emmy nomination, or two, for his work as creator, co-writer, executive producer and star of Showtime’s acclaimed The Good Lord Bird, the limited series that tells the story of the little-known abolitionist responsible in part for starting the American Civil War. He’s quite a character, and Hawke recognized it immediately after reading James McBride’s 2013 novel.