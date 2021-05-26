Cancel
Alex Leatherwood signs four-year rookie contract with Las Vegas Raiders

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth Alabama player from this year’s NFL Draft has signed a rookie contract. On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders made it official with Alex Leatherwood. Jon Gruden selected him with the 17th overall pick in the first round. According to Spotrac, Leatherwood has a four-year deal worth $14.3 million. His fully guaranteed contract comes with a $7.8 million signing bonus and an average salary of $3.5 million. The Crimson Tide alumnus also has a fifth-year option.

