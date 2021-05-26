Alex Leatherwood signs four-year rookie contract with Las Vegas Raiders

On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced that he was gay. That makes him the first openly gay player on an active roster in the history of the NFL. Nassib announced that he was gay in a sentimental post on Instagram. The Raiders defensive end posted a video about his decision to come out now and followed it with statements thanking those who have supported him and offered his own support to others in the gay community. In the video, Nassib revealed that he would be making a sizable donation to the Trevor Project, a charity that helps prevent suicide in LGBTQ youths.