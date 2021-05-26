They Will Never Be Forgotten: NAACP Commemorates The Lives Of People Killed By Police
With pleas for remembrance and calls to action, the Seattle King County NAACP rallied the community on Saturday to commemorate the lives of Black and Brown men, women, and children killed by police in Washington State and throughout the U.S. The remembrance event was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Memorial Park and was organized by a committee led by 2nd Vice President Erica Conway.seattlemedium.com