The Adoption Safe Families Act Hinders Birth Parents From Regaining Their Parental Rights
My name is Ashley Albert and I am a Parent Leader. I want to raise awareness about a federal law that has devastated Black, Indigenous and People of Color’s (BIPOC) children and families. The Adoption Safe Families Act (ASFA), written by Former Senator and current President Joe Biden, was passed in 1997 by the Clinton Administration. Its intent was to improve the safety of children, and to not leave children lingering in foster care. It promoted adoptions and other permanent homes for children.seattlemedium.com