The Adoption Safe Families Act Hinders Birth Parents From Regaining Their Parental Rights

Q: When parents and children disagree, aren’t parents ultimately responsible for bringing matters to the right conclusion? – P.R. A: A teenager once complained, “The problem with parents is that by the time you get them, they’re too old to change!” This brings a smile, but the truth is that moms and dads don’t go into parenthood experienced, so they are bound to make some mistakes. The important thing is for parents to teach God’s word and be a consistent example. Be humble before the Lord and ask for His wisdom. Pray that God may crown your home with grace, love, and mercy, and pray daily for your children by name. It blesses the Lord greatly when the influence of Christian parents builds godly character into their children.